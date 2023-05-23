Orange alert extended in the Valencian Community for heavy rain and storms

By Chris King • 23 May 2023 • 20:45
Image of a sign warning of bad weather.
Credit: Serget Nivens/Shutterstock.com
An orange weather warning has been maintained by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency throughout Wednesday, May 24, for the southern strip of the province of Valencia.
It is in place due to the expectation of heavy downpours that could drop at least 60 litres/m² in the space of one hour. Around 150 litres/m² are predicted to accumulate over a 12-hour period the experts warned. Hail storms have not been ruled out too.
A similar alert has been issued for the whole of Alicante province.
On the north coast of Valencia, rains are forecast to bring at least 20 litres/m² in an hour. These showers are predicted to be very strong and persistent although they should subside somewhat during the afternoon.
In the northern half of the territory, cloudy intervals can be expected. These will cause showers and storms to form, especially in inland points during the afternoon.
AEMET has not ruled out the possibility of these storms becoming strong locally. Minimum temperatures meanwhile will not vary and the maximums will increase.
The yellow warning has already been activated for the entire interior of the provinces of Valencia and Castellón, as well as for the north of Alicante on Thursday.
This warning is again for rains that could leave up to 20 litres/m² in an hour. The day is expected to begin with cloudy intervals which will eventually develop into storms.
Friday will begin with partly cloudy skies although this pattern will not last long said the experts. The skies will become cloudier, leading to the formation of showers and storms in points of the interior of the Community.
As the evening arrives, these storms could become locally strong. AEMET has not ruled out that this bad weather can extend to points along the coast. Temperatures are expected to rise, if only slightly.
AEMET has not confirmed the weather for the weekend but did indicate that the rainfall will not disappear for some days yet and that it could still be widespread.
