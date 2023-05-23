Russian Defence Ministry claims 70 ‘terrorists’ killed during the attack in Belgorod region

By Chris King • 23 May 2023 • 15:01
Image of Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.
Credit: Russian MoD on Telegram
More than 70 ‘terrorists’ who crossed into Russian territory in the Belgorod region yesterday, Monday, 22, were destroyed by aircraft, artillery, and Russian units during a counter-terrorist operation.
This was reported by the Russian Defence Ministry on its official Telegram channel by the ministry’s representative, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.
He wrote: “On 22 May this year, after the intense shelling of Kozinka international checkpoint, as well as a number of other civilian facilities in Grayvoron district of Belgorod region, a unit of a Ukrainian nationalist formation entered the territory of the Russian Federation”.
“In the course of the counter-terrorist operation, as a result of air strikes, artillery fire and active action by the units of the Western Military District that covered the state border, the nationalist formations have been blocked and destroyed”, he continued.
Konashenkov added: “The remaining nationalists were pushed back into Ukraine, where they continued to be hit until they have been completely eliminated. The enemy losses were over 70 Ukrainian terrorists, 4 armoured fighting vehicles and 5 pickup trucks”.
According to a post on his Telegram channel, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, said that an operational group led by Yevgeny Vorobyov, the head of the regional security department, managed to evacuate about a hundred civilians from Glotov and Kozinki.
Among them were bedridden and children he highlighted. Work continued in the liberated settlements the governor explained. At least 12 people were injured as a result of shelling in the Belgorod region Gladkov confirmed.
He added: “They took out another wounded person. This is a peaceful resident from the village of Kozinka. She has shrapnel wounds to the left shoulder and lumbar region, as well as a gunshot fracture of the humerus. Doctors assess her condition as moderate, all necessary medical care is being provided”.
