Sad Loss of Jesper Sander Pedersen

By Guest Writer • 23 May 2023 • 10:47
The late Jesper Sander Pedersen
Credit: Karl Smallman
THE management and staff join with the members of the Costa Press Club in sending our condolences to the family of press club President Jesper Sander Pedersen who passed away following a short stay in hospital in Malaga.
Jesper was president of the club for much of its 21 years. His enthusiasm for a liberal media and the integration of foreign nationalities into Costa del Sol life abounded.
He dedicated much of his personal and professional time tirelessly making people feel welcome, always with a smile and genuine interest.
Our thoughts go out to his wife Rocío, their son Jakob and Jesper’s family and friends at this difficult time.
A mass for Jesper will be held at the Torremolinos cemetery, today, Tuesday May 23.
