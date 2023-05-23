By Anna Ellis • 23 May 2023 • 16:40

Samaritans in Spain are there to listen and help. Image: Samaritans in Spain.

Samaritans in Spain provides a confidential listening service to all English speakers, of any age in mainland Spain and the islands totally free of charge.

They do this because they believe in the importance of having the opportunity to explore difficult feelings and in doing so, alleviate the despair that can lead to suicidal thoughts.

Samaritans in Spain want everyone to know that there is someone there who is ready to listen, without judgement or prejudice.

It is important that people understand that they do not need to be feeling suicidal in order to call, their trained listeners are there to provide confidential support to anyone who is feeling in distress or despair.

Samaritans in Spain are available on freephone 900 525 100 between 10:00.AM and 10:00.PM, 365 days a year.

As a self-funded charity run entirely by volunteers, they rely on donations and support from businesses as well as the general public.

It costs an average of €16 per each call taken, or to put it another way, to hear the words “I am feeling better about things now.”

Further information about Samaritans in Spain is available at www.samaritansinspain.com.

Together we are stronger