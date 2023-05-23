SNAP: Man loses arm to 10-foot monster alligator

By John Ensor • 23 May 2023 • 12:19

Credit: Son Hoang T/Shutterstock.com

A man suffered life-changing injuries when he was subjected to a ferocious alligator attack.

Around 1:45 am on Sunday, May 21, 23-year-old Jordan Rivera had an encounter with an alligator which has left him minus his right arm according to NBC-2, May 23.

The attack happened when the man ended up in the water near Banditos Bar in Port Charlotte, Florida.

Onlookers reacted when things turned nasty as a 10-foot alligator began attacking the unlucky swimmer. According to rescuers the man was having difficulty because he only had the use of one of his arms.

In an interview with Wink News, Local resident, Mark Christenson’s said that the area was well known for its gator-infested waters, ‘we’ve seen gators back here, and we hear ’em croaking. There’s a bunch of cat tails and reeds in the back that are run down. And that means gators. So there’s been a big boy back here for a while.’

It appears that the queue for the bathroom was too much, so the victim decided to answer nature’s call at the water’s edge: ‘So I ended up walking over to the water hole, I didn’t realize how big it was at the time, as I was going over there something happened where I either tripped or the ground below me just went down.’

Rivera’s recollection of the events is understandably somewhat vague: ‘I ended up in the water. And that’s literally the last thing I remember.’

A philosophical Rivera said from his hospital bed, ‘I didn’t lose my life, I lost an arm, it’s not the end of the world, you know.’