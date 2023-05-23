Stolen catalytic converters found in vehicle during traffic control in Valencia’s Ribera Baixa region

By Chris King • 23 May 2023 • 0:40

Image of a Guardia Civil traffic control. Credit: Juan Carlos L. Ruiz Guardia/Shutterstock.com

Three individuals were arrested after being stopped by Guardia Civil officers operating a traffic control in the Ribera Baixa region of the Valencian Community.

When a car was pulled over at the checkpoint in the town of Corbera, its occupants were unable to produce any identifying documents, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

During the subsequent inspection of their vehicle’s boot, the cops discovered several suspicious items. Hidden under a raffia bag, along with a radial saw, a jack vehicle lift, black work gloves, two kitchen knives and a screwdriver, were three catalytic converters.

As explained by the force in a statement, these tools: “are compatible with those used for the theft of vehicle catalysts”. The suspects were then taken to the police station: “in order to clarify the identification of the occupants of the vehicle and verify the origin of the items found”.

It eventually transpired that the three men – aged 19, 42 and 46, of Albanian nationality – were responsible for a series of similar thefts that had occurred in the area previously.

These crimes took place between the end of April and the start of May. catalytic converter was reported stolen from a van parked in Sueca on May 2. Both the cut and the make and model matched one of those found in the boot of the suspect’s car.

In April there were two other complaints about the theft of catalysts from two vehicles parked in the municipalities of Sueca and Corbera.

The other two catalysts carried by the detainees appeared to have been cut in a similar fashion: “a sign and indication that they have been removed from a parked vehicle”, explained the Guardia Civil.

As a result, the three men were charged with a crime of theft. Their case has already been placed in the hands of the investigative court No6 of Sueca.

Catalytic converters are vehicle exhaust emission control devices that convert toxic gases and pollutants in exhaust gas from an internal combustion engine into less-toxic pollutants by catalyzing a redox reaction.

These systems are commonly manufactured using precious metals mostly from the platinum group, which include palladium and rhodium. This has led to them being regularly targeted by thieves due to their scrap value.