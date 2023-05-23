By Anna Ellis • 23 May 2023 • 14:22

Torre de los Perdigones set to be one of Adra’s main tourist attractions. Image: mariajuarez / Shutterstock.com.

The mayor, Manuel Cortes, confirmed that the main objective is to beautify the surroundings of the area given that it is the access area to the most emblematic monument of the municipality.

It is also part of the commercial area and part of the tourist-cultural itinerary of the municipality where, in turn, there are Civil War air-raid shelters and the Fishing Interpretation Centre.

The proposal put forward by Cortes emphasises the overall improvement of the landscaping of the area with the incorporation of new plant species and an irrigation network. It also includes the renovation of the access staircase and the incorporation of new lighting for the whole of the ascent and the complex in general.

One of the most striking actions within this proposal is the adaptation of the landmark consisting of the ship’s rudder and the Indalo, the plan is to enhance this key point by placing an Adra sign thereby creating a photogenic tourist spot in the city for all citizens.