By Anna Ellis • 23 May 2023 • 17:44
UK National Camping and Caravanning Week will run from May 29 to June 4. Image: Asukanda / Shutterstock.com
The week is an annual celebration of camping, touring and the incredible outdoors.
For 2023, The Camping and Caravanning Club is hosting an immersive campsite experience at busy city centre locations around the UK for an event called Outjoyment Live.
Outjoyment Live highlights research published in The Outjoyment Report, which was carried out by a team of academic experts from Liverpool John Moores University and Sheffield Hallam University.
The study revealed those who go camping are happier than those who don’t, with a study of 10,992 people finding 48 per cent of campers feeling generally happy almost every day compared to just 35 per cent of non-campers.
The Outjoyment Live events feature a bespoke sensory pod containing a campsite setting complete with the sounds and smells of the countryside. Visitors can step inside the sensory pod and listen to a special meditation podcast with Club President Julia Bradbury before switching off from city life and tuning into the relaxing sounds of the campsite.
Julia Bradbury, who has an honorary doctorate from Sheffield Hallam University, added: “We believe our findings are crucial in promoting positive health and wellbeing while shining a spotlight on the benefits of camping and its pathway to encouraging higher levels of nature connectedness, physical activity, and mental health.
“To celebrate National Camping and Caravanning Week, which runs from May 29 to June 4, we’re encouraging people of all ages – no matter where they live – to get outdoors and give camping a go.”
The Outjoyment Pod will be touring the UK over the next few weeks, appearing at the Birmingham Bull Ring (25th May), Sheffield Tudor Square (31st May), Glasgow Argyle Street (2nd June), and Cardiff St David’s Shopping Centre (6th June).
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
