You can forget all your troubles, forget all your cares, ‘Downton’

By John Ensor • 23 May 2023 • 9:32

Return to Downton Abbey. Credit: Highclere Castle/Facebook.com

Period drama Downton Abbey has been rumoured to return to the small screen after a hiatus of eight years.

The popular series, set in post-Edwardian England, which ran for six seasons between 2011 and 2016, and spawned two feature films has been tipped to return in a report by The Radio Times, May 22.

Expectant fans were told yesterday that a much-awaited seventh series is on the cards after a TV insider broke the news to a British national newspaper.

The highly successful series, which lasted for 52 episodes, covered the lives of the Crawley family and their servants who lived in the fictional Yorkshire estate of Downton Abbey.

The unnamed inside said: ‘There is a plan which is in development and there is a lot of excitement about.’

‘There is casting taking place, and it would be great if all of the big stars can return. People loved Downton. It became a British institution and it has been much missed since it left our screens.’

The series featured mainstays of British entertainment such as Dame Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern and Jim Carter.

It also covered topics from the sinking of the Titanic to The Great War and the Spanish Flu epidemic and finally brought things to a close in the roaring 20s.

The source concluded: ‘There is huge excitement around this project. It was a Sunday night favourite and got huge viewing figures. There has been very little to compete with it ever since it ended.’

According to critical reviews, the show was awarded a Guinness World Record in 2011 for ‘Highest critical review ratings for a TV show,’ making Downton Abbey the critically best-received TV show in the world.

At the height of its popularity, the programme had an average of 11.5 million viewers and received more Emmy Award nominations than any other show ever.

Although the rumours have yet to be confirmed loyal fans are collectively holding their breath.