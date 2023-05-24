Arsenal star Bukayo Saka pens new deal to stay at the Emirates until 2027

By Chris King • 24 May 2023 • 1:17

Image of Arsenal's Emirates stadium. Credit: Ank kumar/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Arsenal took a massive step in the right direction this Tuesday, May 23, by securing the extended services of England winger Bukayo Saka.

The 21-year-old star put pen to paper on a fresh contract that will keep him at the Emirates until 2027. An ever-present in the Gunners’ spectacular season, Saka chipped in with 14 goals while also providing 11 assists.

With 178 appearances already to his name, Mikel Arteta will have been elated to tie one of his star players down to a new deal as he attempts to build on what was almost a title-winning season for him.

“There’s been a lot of talking and it’s been a while, but I’m here now. I think this is the right club, the right place to make the next step. It’s a beautiful club – look where we are”, commented Saka. “For me, it’s about achieving my personal ambitions – how much I push myself and demand from myself each game, week in, week out. Then I have all the right people around me in terms of family, and when I come to the training ground, my teammates, the coaching staff”, he continued. “I think I have everything I need to become the best player I can be, and that’s why I’m happy to stay here and be here for the future because I really believe that we can achieve big things”, the player added.

📥 (1) new message from Bukayo Saka pic.twitter.com/H6GATmiSET — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 23, 2023

Saka’s current deal was not due to expire until the end of the 2023-24 but Arteta can now relax and look at tying more of his young stars down.

“It’s great for the club that Bukayo has extended his contract. Retaining our best young talents is key to our continued progress and Bukayo represents such an important part of our squad now and for the future”, said the manager. “As well as being a fantastic talent, Bukayo is a special person – he’s loved by us all”.

Another player the fans would love to see staying at the club is captain Martin Ødegaard. The Dane has been ispirational with his performances in midfield this season.

A tweet from the respected sports journalist Fabrizio Romano read: “Arsenal have an option to extend Martin Ødegaard’s current contract until June 2026 – but negotiations will take place soon over new long term deal. #AFC Ødegaard loves the club and Arsenal want Martin to be part of their long term project”.

Arsenal have an option to extend Martin Ødegaard’s current contract until June 2026 — but negotiations will take place soon over new long term deal. ⚪️🔴🇳🇴 #AFC Ødegaard loves the club and Arsenal want Martin to be part of their long term project. pic.twitter.com/mpgqCeXBq7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 23, 2023

