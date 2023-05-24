Cheering news for UK wine producers as government cuts EU red tape

By Linda Hall • 24 May 2023 • 15:00

BRITISH WINE: Camel vineyard in Bodmin (Cornwall) Photo credit: CC/Nilfanion

SCRAPPING EU red tape on wine will unlock £180 million (€206.9 million) and give the UK’s wine industry the freedom to flourish.

“The UK has over 800 thriving vineyards at home with hundreds of millions of pounds worth of wine trade that goes through UK ports every year,” said Food and Drink Secretary Therese Coffey.

“But for too long our producers have been held back by cumbersome inherited EU regulations. We can now give them the freedom that they need to thrive.

“These reforms will put a rocket under our wine makers’ businesses, growing the economy, creating jobs and supporting a vital part of our food and drink sector,” Coffey declared.

Thanks to the proposed changes to retained EU laws on the production and marketing of wine, makers will now be free to select from a wider range of vines, including more disease- resistant varieties.

Domestic wine makers will also be free to show a variety and vintage of any wine without having to go through laborious, previously EU-mandated applications processes.

“Needless red tape stifles innovation and growth. Now we have taken back control of our laws, we can ensure they work in the best interests of our businesses,” Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said.

Meanwhile, Miles Beale, chief executive of the Wine and Spirit Trade Association welcomed the new measures, many of which it had already publicly proposed.

“By introducing greater flexibility, wine producers and importers won’t be forced to do anything differently but will be able to innovate,” he said.