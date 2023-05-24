By Anna Ellis • 24 May 2023 • 13:59

EU Customs Reform: A data-driven vision for a simpler Customs Union. Image: EU

On May 17, the EU Commission put forward proposals for the most ambitious and comprehensive reform of the EU Customs Union since its establishment in 1968.

The measures proposed present a world-leading, data-driven vision for EU Customs, which will massively simplify customs processes for business, especially for the most trustworthy traders.

Embracing the digital transformation, the reform will cut down on cumbersome customs procedures, replacing traditional declarations with a smarter, data-led approach to import supervision.

At the same time, customs authorities will have the tools and resources they need to properly assess and stop imports which pose real risks to the EU, its citizens and its economy.

The reform responds to the current pressures under which EU Customs operates, including a huge increase in trade volumes, especially in e-commerce, a fast-growing number of EU standards that must be checked at the border, and shifting geopolitical realities and crises.

It will make the customs framework fit for a greener, more digital era and contribute to a safer and more competitive Single Market.