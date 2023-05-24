Foul play hits Malaga FC

By Guest Writer • 24 May 2023 • 10:59

Sergio Pellicer spoke about the loss Credit: Malaga FC Twitter

HOW the mighty have fallen as Malaga FC, one time flying high in the first rank of La Liga, were officially demoted to the third tier of Spanish football on Saturday May 21.

It wasn’t even a close shave as they were effectively eight points (on goal difference) away from safety and whilst the previous season they just missed promotion back into the top tier, this season has been disastrous.

Just 10-years-ago under the management of Manuel Pellegrini, the team made it to the quarter finals of the Champions League but after he jumped ship for better things at Manchester City they have been on a slippery slope.

An injection of cash from the club’s Qatari owners has not been forthcoming, so they are back in the third tier for the first time since 1998.

After the 2-1 loss against Alaves on May 21, Sergio Pellicer, Malaga coach, admitted “it’s a painful moment on a personal and professional level for the players and the staff. We’re hurting the people because this is a feeling and a passion and nobody thought it would come to this.”