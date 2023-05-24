Major disruption at Manchester Airport due to Power cut

By John Ensor • 24 May 2023 • 17:08

Going somewhere? Delays due to power cut. Credit: Manchester Airport/Facebook.com

There was more travel misery for flight passengers today as Manchester Airport was subjected to a power cut.

On Wednesday, May 24, Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 suffered a power outage this morning, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The impact of the power cut has been a massive headache for passengers and airport staff alike. It has resulted in delayed flights and huge queues at check-in kiosks.

The knock-on effects have not been limited to Manchester either, reports suggest that some passengers have been stranded at Heathrow Airport due to the problems encountered at Manchester.

Other unlucky travellers caught up in the chaos ended up missing their flight, unable to board due to problems at luggage check-in.

In a tweet, one woman said, ‘supposed to fly to Tenerife at 10:00 am. Got here at 7:00 am & waited for desk to open. Power cut at airport so stuck trying to check luggage in. Plane has gone. What are we supposed to do? Nobody has come to advise us. It’s my birthday today!’

One man posted an online message that planes were unable to be refuelled owing to the power outage: ‘Power cuts meaning no fuel to any planes.’

In an official tweet posted at 4:04 pm today, Manchester Airport said: ‘The power outage that affected Terminal 3 shortly before 8 am has been resolved and services are returning to normal.

‘We are aware this meant some passengers faced delays as our airlines recovered their check-in processes and we apologise for any inconvenience.’

The statement concluded: ‘Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for the most up to date information but there is no need to arrive to the airport earlier than advised by your airline.’