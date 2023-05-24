By Anna Ellis • 24 May 2023 • 14:05

Research from The Kennel Club reveals that dog owners are turning to their four-legged friends first and foremost, to help with feelings of stress and sadness.

Following a turbulent few years, the research shows that dogs have provided a vital source of comfort to their owners, with more than two-thirds (69 per cent) claiming that stroking or cuddling a dog would be their first port of call when feeling stressed or down.

Not only that, three in five (59 per cent) suggest that they find more comfort in their dog than in humans, while 67 per cent say their dog is their ‘best friend’.

Nearly half (48 per cent) of owners aged over 55 agree that their dog makes them less stressed, while more than a third (37 per cent) of owners aged between 16-24 admit that their dog makes them feel less anxious.

“This research really shows how the relationships that we have with our pets are amongst the most important when it comes to our mental health,” said Bill Lambert, spokesperson for The Kennel Club.