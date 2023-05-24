Partygate Mark II: Boris is under fire again

The Cabinet Office has referred Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the police, with new allegations of breaches of Covid rules during the pandemic. The referral was made after a review of documents ahead of the Covid public inquiry to begin its hearings in June 2023.

Johnson – who was previously fined for breaking Covid rules in 2020 – has denied any wrongdoing but it is alleged that his diary contained an entry that said he hosted friends at Chequers during lockdown.

Carol Vorderman said on Twitter: “BREAKING Johnson referred to 2 Police Forces by the Cabinet Office for FURTHER breaches of Covid rules His defence lawyers are being paid for by us – £250,000 so far Just go away Boris once and for all You disgust decent people with your lies and greed”.

Both the Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police are assessing the information. The Cabinet Office disclosed the documents to the police as required by civil service rules.

The Times reported that Johnson was referred to Thames Valley Police due to his ministerial diary showing visits by family and friends to Chequers, his country house. Police confirmed that they are investigating potential breaches at Chequers and Downing Street although Johnson has not been contacted so far.

But Ben Bradley, a Conservative MP said to Sky News in this interview posted on Twitter: “I think the world’s moved on.”