By David Laycork • 24 May 2023 • 9:56
Partygate Mark II: Boris is under fire again
Credit: Alexandros-Michailidis
Shutterstock.com
The Cabinet Office has referred Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the police, with new allegations of breaches of Covid rules during the pandemic. The referral was made after a review of documents ahead of the Covid public inquiry to begin its hearings in June 2023.
Johnson – who was previously fined for breaking Covid rules in 2020 – has denied any wrongdoing but it is alleged that his diary contained an entry that said he hosted friends at Chequers during lockdown.
Carol Vorderman said on Twitter: “BREAKING Johnson referred to 2 Police Forces by the Cabinet Office for FURTHER breaches of Covid rules His defence lawyers are being paid for by us – £250,000 so far Just go away Boris once and for all You disgust decent people with your lies and greed”.
BREAKING Johnson referred to 2 Police Forces by the Cabinet Office for FURTHER breaches of Covid rulesHis defence lawyers are being paid for by us – £250,000 so far
Just go away Boris once and for allYou disgust decent people with your lies and greedhttps://t.co/92DEbqNh5l
— Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) May 23, 2023
BREAKING Johnson referred to 2 Police Forces by the Cabinet Office for FURTHER breaches of Covid rulesHis defence lawyers are being paid for by us – £250,000 so far
Just go away Boris once and for allYou disgust decent people with your lies and greedhttps://t.co/92DEbqNh5l
— Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) May 23, 2023
Both the Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police are assessing the information. The Cabinet Office disclosed the documents to the police as required by civil service rules.
The Times reported that Johnson was referred to Thames Valley Police due to his ministerial diary showing visits by family and friends to Chequers, his country house. Police confirmed that they are investigating potential breaches at Chequers and Downing Street although Johnson has not been contacted so far.
But Ben Bradley, a Conservative MP said to Sky News in this interview posted on Twitter: “I think the world’s moved on.”
"I think the world's moved on."
Conservative MP Ben Bradley reacts to the news of fresh allegations against former PM Boris Johnson.
Latest: https://t.co/MN45tfGyF1
📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/29TXg9KTL3
— Sky News (@SkyNews) May 23, 2023
"I think the world's moved on."
Conservative MP Ben Bradley reacts to the news of fresh allegations against former PM Boris Johnson.
Latest: https://t.co/MN45tfGyF1
📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/29TXg9KTL3
— Sky News (@SkyNews) May 23, 2023
These allegations have been seen as politically motivated by some commentators with Jacob Rees-Mogg defending Mr Johnson on GB News, saying: “The latest stories are just another example of how those who don’t like Boris, mainly because of Brexit, are always looking for something to have a go at him on.”
Now Johnson says he is ready to sue the civil service in what he sees as a stitch-up. The Commons Privileges Committee is also investigating whether Johnson misled Parliament regarding Covid rule-breaking events in government buildings.
If the committee concludes that he deliberately misled MPs, it could lead to a suspension from Parliament and a by-election in his constituency. The public inquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic will begin hearings next month.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Dave Laycock has always written. Poems, songs, essays, academic papers as well as newspaper articles; the written word has always held a great fascination for him and he is never happier than when being creative. From a musical background, Dave has travelled the world performing and also examining for a British music exam board. He also writes, produces and performs recorded music. All this aside, he is currently fully focussed on his journalism and can’t wait to share more stories from around the world and beyond.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.