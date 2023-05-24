Rain or shine: Nerja and Torrox Coasters cycling group enjoys a rainy Thursday ride

By Betty Henderson • 24 May 2023 • 15:00

The riders refuelled and warmed up with a coffee. Photo credit: Laurie Bidwell

THE Nerja and Torrox Coasters (NTC) cycling community fearlessly took on the elements during their unforgettable cycle ride on Thursday, May 18. Despite an unforeseen weather twist, the NTC Thursday Ride to Chilches became a memorable adventure.

Setting off smoothly along the coastal path towards Malaga, the cyclists were propelled by a pleasant breeze. Excitement grew as the Nerja and Torrox Coasters cycling group also welcomed new riders into their fold.

As the group savoured coffee at a beachfront bar in Benajarafe, ominous dark clouds gathered, accompanied by news of thunder and torrential rain from Frigiliana. Undeterred, they pedalled eastward, battling against intense winds.

Nature unleashed its full force on the outskirts of Torre del Mar. Seeking sanctuary, the cycling groupfound refuge in a cosy ice cream shop with a sheltered terrace, where they indulged in comforting coffee and cake.

With the rain persisting, the cyclists strategised to stay dry on their homeward journey, turning an unexpected twist into an added dose of fun and excitement.

The growing cycling and social group welcomes riders capable of an average ride profile of 50-80 kilometres. Join their dynamic community by visiting their cycling community’s Facebook page.