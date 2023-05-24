SIMPLY THE BEST: World mourns sad loss of Tina Turner aged 83

By John Ensor • 24 May 2023 • 21:16

World mourns loss of music legend Tina. Credit: Les Zg/Creative commons Attribution-Share alike 4.1

THE world learned today about the tragic loss of the legendary Tina Turner who has died after a long illness.

It was announced Wednesday, May 24, that Tina Turner arguably the world’s greatest female vocalist has passed away at 83.

Born on November 26, 1939, she became famous mainly for her music. But, she also starred in some iconic films such as Tommy, Mad Max Beyond Tina Turner, What’s Love Got To Do With It and Last Action Hero.

The sad news was broken by her publicist who explained that the star had suffered a long illness.

But it is her music that will stay with her multitude of fans. The iconic songs, The Best, Nutbush City Limits, Proud Mary, What’s Love Got To Do With it, We Don’t Need Another Hero, Private Dancer, Let’s Stay Together, the list is endless.

Her death signals the end of sixty-years in the limelight and marks the end of an era.