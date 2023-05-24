Strictly star in cancer battle

By John Ensor • 24 May 2023 • 15:14

Determined: Amy Dowden. Credit: Amy Dowden/Facebook.com

One of the stars of the BBC hit show Strictly Come Dancing has announced they have been diagnosed with cancer.

It was reported today, Wednesday, May 24 that Amy Dowden, 32, has breast cancer, writes Hello!

Amy, originally from Caerphilly, Wales, is best known for her appearances on the BBC dance show which she joined in 2017.

In an Instagram post today she bravely told her many fans: ‘Hey all, I’ve got some news which isn’t easy to share. I’ve recently been diagnosed with breast cancer but I’m determined to get back on that dance floor before you know it.’ She signed off the sad news with ‘Welsh love Amy x’

Amy has battled with Crohn’s Disease for most of her life and has said she is determined not to let this latest setback defeat her.

She got married to fellow dance professional Ben Jones in July 2022, and the couple took a belated honeymoon to the Maldives in April this year. The day before they were due to set off, she found a lump in her breast.

When she returned home she noticed that the lump had gotten bigger and went straight to seek medical attention.

Following examinations, Amy was diagnosed with grade 3 breast cancer, which is reported to be the most aggressive type.

Dowden went on to say that she is a positive person and views the news as another hurdle to overcome.

The couple run a dance school together in the West Midlands called Art in Motion, something which she is determined to keep busy with, which will no doubt keep her focused, she said resolutely, ‘life has got to carry on.’

The star also revealed: ‘My mum has had breast cancer, but she had it at a later age, in her 50s.’

One of Amy’s previous dance partners in Strictly was Tom Fletcher, from British boyband McFly. Tom together with his wife Giovanna, were some of the first ones to give their support after discovering the news.

She said: ‘Tom and Giovanna got straight in the car and came to see me when I told them the news, and we went for a walk.

‘Giovanna’s encouragement has been central to my decision to share my story in the hopes of helping others.’

Other messages of support for Amy have flooded in, among them fellow dance star Diane Buswell commented: “Our Welsh dragon is going to fight this!!!! and I can not wait for the moment you are back on that dancefloor with us. We love you so much Amy.’