UPDATE: Cardiff riot new evidence emerges of moments before fatal accident

By John Ensor • 24 May 2023 • 0:30

Following the death of two teenagers and the ensuing riots that took place, new evidence has emerged which seems to contradict the earlier police statement that no chase took place.

Today, May 23, the two boys who were killed in Ely, Cardiff, have been named as 15-year-old Harvey Evans and 16-year-old Kyrees Sullivan, both were riding an electric bike, writes Wales Online.

In an earlier statement made this morning, May 23 at 8:25 pm, South Wales Police confirmed that the accident took place around 6:00 pm on May 22.

At the time police strongly denied rumours that a chase had taken place and that the accident had already happened before any police vehicles were called to the scene.

However, the newly discovered CCTV footage depicts two people riding an e-bike followed shortly afterwards by a police van. The video is time-stamped at 5:59 pm, and the location is 900 metres from the site of the accident.

South Wales Police issued an updated statement earlier this afternoon at 5:45 pm acknowledging the new evidence. The statement said in part: ‘We have received CCTV footage which shows a police vehicle following a bike just prior to 6:00 pm.

‘This footage is being recovered as part of the investigation which will assist us in piecing together the circumstances leading up to the collision. The families are being kept up to date.’

The police went to reassure the public of their commitment to piece together the events that ended so tragically: ‘The investigation has involved studying CCTV and tracking data from the police vehicle.

‘Our focus now is to fully investigate the circumstances of the collision and the appalling scenes that followed.

‘We are appealing for witnesses, information, and footage from mobile phones and social media.’

The post also said that as a result of the nine-hour large-scale disturbance that took place, 15 officers required medical attention, with 11 that required treatment in hospital.

The matter has now been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.