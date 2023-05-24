Video evidence of chase as Welsh police refer themselves to watchdog

By David Laycork • 24 May 2023 • 8:03
Death of two teenagers sparks rioting in Cardiff
Image: Ceri Breeze Shutterstock.com
When Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15 died in an e-bike crash, online rumours blamed a police chase for the death. Police initially claimed this to be untrue but the rumours sparked big riots in the Ely area of Cardiff, on May 22.
Wide-scale rioting took place in the area following the deaths of the two boys, with cars set alight and police officers injured. Sky News showed a video on Twitter of the incident that sparked the riots:
“A deadly collision in the Ely area of Cardiff on Monday night sparked a riot. Two teenagers died in the crash – with many more injuries in the resulting riots.”
Rumours that the police were chasing the two boys at the time of the crash were initially denied by police but they have been forced to roll back their denial as new CCTV footage emerged.
Michael Morgan posted the footage on Twitter saying: “CCTV footage showing a police van following two people on an electric bike minutes before a fatal crash that sparked a riot in Cardiff after South Wales Police said that a chase did not take place…”
This morning, Sky News posted a video of a statement by Chief Superintendent Martyn Stone, reporting: “South Wales Police has referred itself to its watchdog after CCTV footage showed a police van following two people on an electric bike before a fatal crash which sparked a riot in Cardiff.”
It is clear that social media is quickly taking sides on this matter as some questioned police integrity and others blame antisocial behaviour.
Martin Attard on Twitter claimed police purposely misled the public, saying:
“2 teens, Kyrees Sullivan & Harvey Evans, were killed in my hometown, Cardiff. They were riding an e-scooter & a South Wales police van chased them down. Incident sparked a riot in the working-class area of Ely. Police lied about their involvement until CCTV revealed the truth.”
Kazz pointed out: “2 teens killed in Cardiff because they were riding 2 on one e-bike, no helmets. Very sad, really awful for their families and friends but their doing, not the police fault. Why are MSM whipping up a frenzy? It’s almost as if they want more riots”.
Opinions are very strongly divided on this tragic incident, with an investigation into police conduct pending we await to see what will emerge next.


