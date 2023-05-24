Votes for cash inquiry leads to Multiple arrests in Mojacar

By John Ensor • 24 May 2023 • 19:41

Postal vote fraud. Credit: Marcos del M/Shutterstock.com

AS Mojacar prepares for the upcoming elections this week, police have arrested two prominent political members suspected of corruption.

This morning on Wednesday, May 24, Francisco Bartolomé Flores Torres and Cristóbal Vizcaíno González, were among seven people arrested suspected of electoral postal fraud, according to Onda Cero.

El Partido Socialista Obrero Español (PSOE, The Spanish Socialist Workers Party) have been dealt a major blow to its chances after the arrest of two of its candidates by the Guardia Civil.

A total of seven people have been arrested this morning in connection with the purchase of votes in Mojácar, Almería, in the lead-up to the upcoming elections on May 28.

Francisco Bartolomé Flores Torres is understood to hold a prominent position within the party, with Cristóbal Vizcaíno González, lying further down in the political ranks.

Flores Torres started his activity as a freelancer in 2014, as the owner of a tobacconist in Mojácar, he is allegedly being transferred to Madrid to give evidence.

Cristóbal Vizcaíno graduated in Sports Sciences and works as a hotelier. During the campaign, he announced: ‘I will put my commitment to work for a Mojácar of which present and future generations are proud.’

The Civil Guardia Civil explained that the operation, which began this morning, is ongoing and that it is expected that more arrests will follow.

This is the second vote-buying scandal in these elections on May 28, after the National Police arrested another ten people in Melilla for buying votes in exchange for 200 euros or salary improvements.