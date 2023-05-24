By Anna Ellis • 24 May 2023 • 14:34

XPO Logistics to expand its facilities in Llano del Espartal (Alicante). Image: XPO Logistics España / Facebook.

The commitment of the North American multinational company XPO Logistics to expand its facilities in Llano del Espartal confirms this Alicante industrial estate as a logistics and distribution centre.

XPO Logistics has 5,000 square metres at its disposal in a warehouse in Llano del Espartal with 33 loading bays, which allows it to offer its main services.

According to its Regional Director, Luis Lopez, it provides a “last mile service for online commerce and the overnight distribution service for large retail companies, as well as delivery services for large distributors.”

With its commitment to Alicante, XPO Logistics has almost 20,000 square metres for its operations in the Valencian Community. On a technological level, the Alicante Centre has innovative tools to offer its services to individuals and companies.

The company has its headquarters in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA; and provides services to 48,000 customers through 558 centres around the world.

Alicante’s Mayor, Luis Barcala, visited the company’s new facilities on Wednesday, May 24, and noted “the base will move a thousand pallets a day and generate a hundred jobs, both direct and indirect, in the city.”