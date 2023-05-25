15 hours of heavy rain and hailstorms forecast for the Valencian Community

By Chris King • 25 May 2023 • 20:04

An orange weather warning has been issued by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency for the entire coastal strip of the northern half of the Valencian Community.

Specifically, the alert is in place from 6 pm this Thursday, May 25, through to 9 am on Friday 26. It applies to the entire coast of the province of Castellón and the north coast of the Valencia province.

The experts warned of heavy rainfall this evening which could deposit up to 40 litres/m² in one hour, accompanied by hail storms. Around 30 litres/m² are expected to fall in other parts of the Community.

At the same time, the rest of the provinces of Valencia and Castellón, along with the entire north of Alicante, will be on a yellow warning for both rainfall and storms.

In today’s forecast, the experts predicted that it could possibly rain every day until next Wednesday, May 31.

Friday, May 26

The orange alert from AEMET will still be in force when Friday begins unless there is a last-minute change to the warning. Rainfall is expected to be locally strong and with storms, although they will tend to subside during the afternoon.

Temperatures should remain the same except for a decrease in the maximums in the interior of Castellón and Valencia.

Saturday, May 27

Saturday is predicted to be a day of intervals of low clouds in the southern half and slightly cloudy skies in the rest. Intervals of medium and high clouds will develop during the second half of the day.

In Valencia and Alicante, more rain is expected, which will probably be more abundant during the second half of the day, when it could occasionally be stormy.

Rain is not ruled out in Castellón either. In the morning, there will be low strata and probable mists at points on the north coast. Minimum temperatures will register a slight decrease, while the maximum will rise in the northern half of the Valencian territory.

Sunday, May 28

Sunday is the day of the regional and local elections. Cloudy skies are expected with showers and storms that could become locally strong or persistent in areas of the southern half.

The rain is not expected to stop until late evening and then, only in inland points, maintaining a high probability in the rest of the Community.

Minimum temperatures will rise in the northern half and remain stable in the rest. The maximum, in general, could drop to around 20°C on the coast.

Monday, May 29

Monday will commence with intervals of cloudy skies. Showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon, which will probably begin in the morning and could be locally strong or persistent in parts of the interior of the southern half.

Minimum temperatures will not vary and the maximum will rise slightly, recovering to some extent.