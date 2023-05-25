Abba confirm they will NOT appear at Eurovision

By Max Greenhalgh • 25 May 2023 • 8:48

Members of abba Photo Credit: Bert Verhoeff for Anefo, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

Swedish legendary group tell BBC they will not appear at next year’s Eurovision.

Two members of the iconic Swedish group Abba have said they will not be performing at next year’s song contest.

With Sweden hosting the Eurovision Song Contest in 2024, 50 years after Abba’s win in the competition, rumours of the band playing began to surface.

However, Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson confirmed they will not be performing in an interview on BBC’s Newsnight programme.

Andersson said: “I don’t want to. And if I don’t want to, the others won’t. It’s the same for all four of us. Someone says no – it’s a no.”

Ulvaeus added: “We can celebrate 50 years of Abba without us being on stage.”

Abba are one of the most popular and successful musical groups of all time and are one of the best-selling music acts in the history of music.

Their hits include Dancing Queen, Gimme Gimme Gimme and Waterloo.

Their songs were the inspiration for the hit stage and screen musical Mamma Mia and the sequel Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again. The films starred Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan.

The group were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010 and in 2015, their song “Dancing Queen” was inducted into the Recording Academy’s Grammy Hall of Fame.