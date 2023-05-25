Alexander Lukashenko confirms Russian nuclear weapons being deployed in Belarus by Russia

By Chris King • 25 May 2023 • 20:37

Image of Belarusian President Alexandr Lukashenko. Credit: Kremlin News on Telegram

The transfer of non-strategic nuclear weapons from the Russian Federation to the territory of Belarus has already begun.

This news was confirmed to the media by Alexandr Lukashenko, the President of Belarus, today, Thursday, May 25, according to Belta.

When asked whether non-strategic nuclear weapons had already been deployed on the territory of Belarus, Lukashenko answered “Possibly, I will go and take a look”.

Lukashenko thanked Russian leader Vladimir Putin for his decision to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in the country. He also stressed that Russia’s non-strategic nuclear weapons, which are located on Belarusian territory, will be completely safe.



When asked by reporters what he had discussed with Putin on the eve of the Eurasian Economic Forum, the President replied: “He told me he had signed a decree on our actions concerning the deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus. I mean a concrete document was discussed”.

“A decision had been made in furtherance of a verbal discussion. We had to prepare storage facilities and the rest over there. We’ve done all of that. This is why the relocation of nuclear munitions began”, he explained.

Asked about the security of nuclear weapons, he assured: “It is out of the question. You know that we are punctual, accurate, and businesslike people as you say. That is why you don’t have to worry about nuclear weapons. We bear responsibility for it after all. It is a serious matter. Everything will be fine here, too”.

The timing of today’s announcement is not lost on the fact that it coincided with the announcement by Mikhail Podolyak – an advisor to Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy – that the much-anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive has already begun.