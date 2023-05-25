By David Laycork • 25 May 2023 • 7:53

BREAKING: Boy's body pulled from River Calder, West Yorkshire

The body of a 16-year-old boy has been recovered from the River Calder in Castleford, West Yorkshire. Reports of the tragic incident came in late last night, May 24.

The incident happened near the Methley Bridge, Leeds Road, Castleford, where police were alerted to a young man in trouble in the water around 7 pm yesterday.

Cries for help had been heard and emergency services were called to the scene. Sadly, the body of a boy was recovered at around 8.30 pm. His family were consoled by emergency workers and police.

West Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Police were called to the River Calder off Leeds Road, Castleford, at 6.58 pm this evening (Wednesday, 24 May) to a report of a concern for the safety of a male in the water.

“Emergency services attended the scene and shortly before 8.30 pm, a body was recovered from the water. It is understood to be that of a 16-year-old boy. His family are aware and being supported by officers. We would ask that people are considerate of his family at this difficult time. “Police are making enquiries into this incident and would ask that anyone who witnessed any part of what has taken place contact Wakefield District CID via 101 Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting log 1652 of 24/05.” We will keep you informed on the incident as more news comes in.