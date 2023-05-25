“Emergency services attended the scene and shortly before 8.30 pm, a body was recovered from the water. It is understood to be that of a 16-year-old boy. His family are aware and being supported by officers. We would ask that people are considerate of his family at this difficult time. “Police are making enquiries into this incident and would ask that anyone who witnessed any part of what has taken place contact Wakefield District CID via 101 Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting log 1652 of 24/05.” We will keep you informed on the incident as more news comes in.