By Anna Ellis • 25 May 2023 • 13:42

Dodge Challenger Black Ghost, a muscle car from the streets of Detroit to Europe. Image: Stellantis

Dodge’s “Last Call” tribute to the Charger and Challenger HEMI models, which as of 2024 will no longer be produced in their current version in line with the brand’s electrification path, is also continuing in Europe.

To celebrate these historic lines, in their last months of existence, the American brand has decided to launch a revised version of seven iconic models in order to give enthusiasts a unique opportunity to purchase an absolutely exclusive product.

Five of them will also be marketed in Europe.

The second model in the limited-edition series to land in Europe is the Dodge Challenger Black Ghost: it follows the footsteps of the Dodge Challenger Shakedown, which was launched on the European market in March 2023.

“There are so many legendary muscle cars in Dodge brand history, it was hard to choose the seven vehicles we wanted to pay homage to with our Last Call lineup, but the Black Ghost was an easy pick,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge Brand Chief Executive Officer.