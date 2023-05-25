European allies unite: EU pledges €1 billion for Ukraine’s defence

By Betty Henderson • 25 May 2023 • 14:00

The EU Policy Chief has been strategising on Ukraine. Photo credit: Josep Borrell Fontelles

THE European Union (EU) has taken a decisive step in supporting Ukraine’s battle against Russian aggression by pledging a substantial €1 billion in aid for Ukraine during a press conference held on Tuesday, May 23.

As tensions mount and member states discuss a potential increase of Europe’s military budget by €3.5 billion, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell revealed that since March, EU countries have already supplied Ukraine with 220,000 artillery shells and 1,300 missiles.

The critical need for ammunition has come to the forefront with the devastating conflict in Bakhmut, a city severely affected by relentless warfare. To address the urgency, Borrell confirmed the EU’s commitment to providing Ukraine with one million projectiles within the next year.

The EU has also played a crucial role in training Ukrainian soldiers, with 20,000 already trained and an additional 30,000 scheduled for training by the end of this year.

In addition to military aid, the EU is actively discussing the establishment of a rapid evacuation task force to improve efficiency and prevent chaotic evacuations seen in previous conflicts such as Afghanistan and Sudan.

The EU’s commitment to Ukraine goes beyond military support, as countries like Poland are prepared to train Ukrainian pilots to operate F-16 fighter jets, bolstering Ukraine’s air defense capabilities.

The EU’s unfaltering support sends a strong message to Russia, demonstrating Europe’s determination to stand against aggression and safeguard Ukraine’s sovereignty and people.