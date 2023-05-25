Former Soap star admits running over 2 girls

By Max Greenhalgh • 25 May 2023 • 11:42
Pedestrian dies in the UK after being hit by a car
Police cordon
Image: Stephen Barnes Shutterstock.com
Former Brookside star Louis Emerick Grant admits hitting 2 girls with his car.
Louis Emerick Grant, 64, of Liscard in Wirral, who played Mick Johnson in Channel 4 hit Brookside has admitted running over 12-year-old 2 girls in Merseyside.
The incident took place in Wallasey, Merseyside in October last year.
The accident left one girl with a broken leg while the other was left with a fractured leg and ankle, a broken jaw and teeth.
Linda Melia, District Crown Prosecutor of CPS Mersey Cheshire, said: “Louis Emerick Grant was not speeding but admitted that he couldn’t see clearly because of the sun so he should have slowed down. The sun visor of the car was not down.
“He has been fully cooperative and remorseful throughout the investigation and has apologised on numerous occasions. He has been in contact with both families and has apologised to them too. He tested negatively at the roadside for drink and drugs.
As well as Brookside, Grant also had roles in Casualty, New Tricks, The Bill, Benidorm, Waterloo Road and Cold Feet.
Brookside was set in Liverpool and began on the launch night of Channel 4, 2 November 1982. It ran for 21 years until 4 November 2003.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.