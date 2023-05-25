Former Soap star admits running over 2 girls

By Max Greenhalgh • 25 May 2023 • 11:42

Pedestrian dies in the UK after being hit by a car Police cordon Image: Stephen Barnes Shutterstock.com

Former Brookside star Louis Emerick Grant admits hitting 2 girls with his car.

Louis Emerick Grant, 64, of Liscard in Wirral, who played Mick Johnson in Channel 4 hit Brookside has admitted running over 12-year-old 2 girls in Merseyside.

The incident took place in Wallasey, Merseyside in October last year.

The accident left one girl with a broken leg while the other was left with a fractured leg and ankle, a broken jaw and teeth.

Linda Melia, District Crown Prosecutor of CPS Mersey Cheshire, said: “Louis Emerick Grant was not speeding but admitted that he couldn’t see clearly because of the sun so he should have slowed down. The sun visor of the car was not down.

“He has been fully cooperative and remorseful throughout the investigation and has apologised on numerous occasions. He has been in contact with both families and has apologised to them too. He tested negatively at the roadside for drink and drugs.

As well as Brookside, Grant also had roles in Casualty, New Tricks, The Bill, Benidorm, Waterloo Road and Cold Feet.

Brookside was set in Liverpool and began on the launch night of Channel 4, 2 November 1982. It ran for 21 years until 4 November 2003.