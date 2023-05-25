InQubeta (QUBE) Presale Surprises Investors with a Mind-Blowing Performance while Hedera (HBAR) Volumes Decline

By Guest Writer • 25 May 2023 • 10:00

The cryptocurrency market is known for its volatility and ever-changing landscape. New projects emerge regularly, promising innovative solutions and exciting opportunities for investors. Recently, the presale of InQubeta (QUBE) took the crypto world by storm, delivering a mind-blowing performance that left investors astonished.

In contrast, Hedera (HBAR), a well-established player in the market, experienced a decline in trading volumes. Let’s dive into these contrasting developments and explore what they mean for the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

InQubeta’s presale dominates Hedera

InQubeta (QUBE), a promising new entrant in the crypto space, held its presale event, creating a buzz among enthusiasts and investors. The project aims to provide an NFT marketplace provides a means for startups to raise funds and engage with their community by offering reward and equity-based NFTs.

This unique investment opportunity has captured the interest of investors looking to support AI technology innovation and participate in the growth of the next generation of AI startups. Unsurprisingly the presale proved to be a resounding success, with QUBE tokens selling out within minutes. The impressive demand showcased the high level of confidence and excitement surrounding this project.

One of the key factors contributing to InQubeta’s presale success is its unique value proposition. The project combines the power of blockchain technology with artificial intelligence to offer innovative solutions. Investors were particularly drawn to the potential of InQubeta’s AI-powered lending platform, which promises to offer investors exposure to the potential long-term growth and value appreciation of AI technology startups. This groundbreaking approach resonated with the crypto community, leading to a frenzy of interest and investment.

In contrast, Hedera (HBAR), a well-established cryptocurrency with a strong market presence, experienced a decline in trading volumes during the same period. Hedera has been hailed for its fast and secure distributed ledger technology, making it an attractive choice for enterprise use cases. However, the recent decline in trading volumes suggests a shift in investor sentiment and priorities within the crypto market.

Several factors could explain the decline in Hedera’s trading volumes. One possibility is that investors are diversifying their portfolios and exploring new investment opportunities in emerging projects like InQubeta. The rapid growth and impressive performance of InQubeta’s presale may have diverted attention and capital away from established cryptocurrencies like Hedera.

Another factor could be the increased competition within the DeFi sector. Numerous projects are vying for dominance in this space, each offering unique features and advantages. This heightened competition means that established projects like Hedera must work harder to maintain their market share and attract investor interest.

InQubeta poised to dominate the Ai-Crypto Sector

InQubeta is well positioned to dominate the AI-crypto sector with its unique value proposition, focus on security and transparency, and attractive investment opportunities.At its core, InQubeta allows users to invest in AI start-up projects using QUBE tokens. The platform’s NFT marketplace enables start-ups to raise funds and engage with their community by offering reward and equity-based NFTs.

Furthermore, InQubeta’s deflationary ERC20 token, QUBE, adds to its appeal as an investment opportunity. With a 2% buy and sell tax going to a burn wallet and a 5% buy and sell tax allocated to a dedicated reward pool, QUBE holders can earn rewards through staking their tokens. This incentivises long-term investment and offers a potential source of income for investors.

The presale is in its beta stage and investors can still get the tokens at the best possible price on InQubeta’s presale platform. Looking ahead, InQubeta has an ambitious roadmap for its development and future plans. This includes expanding the NFT marketplace, introducing new features, and forming strategic partnerships to support the growth of the platform and the AI technology start-up community.

As the platform continues to develop and expand, it has the potential to revolutionise the way AI start-ups raise funds and engage with their communities, paving the way for further advancements in the AI-crypto space.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido