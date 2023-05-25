Join th Cudeca Walkathon to help give end-of-life care

By Laura Kemp • 25 May 2023 • 12:55

Cudeca Walkathon to help give end-of-life care. Image - Cudeca

CUDECA Hospice returns to celebrate its traditional Walkathon. It will take place on Saturday, June 3rd on the promenade of Benalmádena in front of the Sunset Beach Club Hotel (c/ Torre vigía Benalmádena) and aims to raise funds to care for and accompany people with cancer and other advanced illnesses, as well as to offer support to their families.

There will be 2 walking routes of 10kms and 5kms, a Holi Colour Party and delicious paella. After the walkers finish their routes, different solidarity activities will be held thanks to the collaboration of Activities and Events for Companies Exploramás; and there will be live music, games for children, a solidarity raffle and many more surprises.

Holi Color Party

This party was born in India where the well-known Festival of Colours takes place, which celebrates the arrival of spring and is known as Holi. The celebration consists of throwing coloured powder at each other, symbolising the arrival of spring and the colours that will come with it. To be part of this party, registration at the Walkathon is needed.

Schedule

10 Kilometres: Start at 10am

5 kilometres: Start at 11am

Holi colour party: 1pm

Paella: 1:30pm

Registration

Pre-registration is 10€ adults and 7€ children (0-12 years) and it can be done through the Cudeca Hospice website www.cudeca.org/en/cudeca-hospice-walkathon/

Same-day registration is also possible on the day of the Cudeca Walkathon at the registration tables located on the promenade in front of the hotel Sunset Beach Club, Calle Torrevigía. The registration fee, then is €12 for adults and €8 for children (0-12 years).

The registration tables will open from 9:30am and you must register 30 minutes before the start of the route.

If you can not attend but you would like to help!

If you can not attend, but you want to help CUDECA to continue caring at the end of life, you can make a donation to the “0 Row” of the march on here.

This walk is possible thanks to the main collaboration of:

Principal Partner: “la Caixa” Foundation

Sponsors: Diputación Provincial de Málaga, Fundación Idiliq, Mancomunidad de Municipios Costa del Sol y Helle Hollis

Partners: Ayuntamiento de Benalmádena, Patronato Deportivo Municipal de Benalmádena, Sunset Beach Club Hotel, Exploramás, Los Mellizos, Vithas, Quiron Salud, Ambulancias Andalucía, Diario Sur, Málaga Hoy, La Opinión de Málaga, Ser Málaga, Mijas Comunicación, SUR in English, Talk Radio Europe, Euro Weekly News, The Costa Connection Magazine, Costa Nachrichten, Sydkusten, Oxígeno FM, C.I. Eventos de Color, IES Sierra de Mijas –TECO, Lorena Café, Coca Cola, Carrefour Torremolinos, Stratomille, Zoco Home, Farmacia Estrella del Mar,Coca Cola y Lorena Café.

Please, come along to the Cudeca Walkathon 2023!