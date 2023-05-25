Just Stop Oil disrupt Chelsea Flower Show

By Max Greenhalgh • 25 May 2023 • 13:27

Chelsea Flower Show Photo Credit: Chelsea flower show crowds by Steve Fareham, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Eco protesters from Just Stop Oil group disrupt famous flower show.

Three protestors from the Just Stop Oil group have been arrested for a protest at the Chelsea Flower Show.

At 9 am, three women walked into the middle of the sustainable garden designed by Paul Hervey-Brookes, before throwing the contents of several packets of orange powder paint across the flowers and hard landscaping.

Crowds booed and screamed “morons” at them. One woman was filmed soaking the protestors with a hosepipe.

Security staff removed the protestors and it was later confirmed that they have been arrested by local police.

The Metropolitan police confirmed the arrests using their social media: ‘Officers responded to an incident at #ChelseaFlowerShow this morning. ‘Three people were arrested at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage in connection with a #JSO protest. Enquiries are ongoing.’

A Just Stop Oil spokesperson said the protest was part of their fifth week of action in London.

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show is held for five days in May by the Royal Horticultural Society on the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in Chelsea, London. Hosted since 1912 the show is attended by members of the British Royal Family. It is attended by 157,000 visitors each year.