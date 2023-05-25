Linda Hall: Hair today

By Linda Hall • 25 May 2023 • 10:00

I WAS debating whether to call this Unisex because as far as hair – although not necessarily gender these days – is concerned, that’s how practically all hairdressing salons announce themselves.

Yes, that’s the way it goes chaps, if you want a haircut you’ll almost certainly need to get it done in the company of your female neighbours at a peluquería. As for a shave, that will have to be a DIY job at home.

Time was when Spanish men went to a barbero for a haircut and a shave too, but when barbers do exist they are usually tucked away in a side street, with a dwindling number of clients.

Therefore much of the following will be as applicable to men as women especially the young men I see when I go for my own hairdo (peinado), who are as likely as I am to be having streaks done.

A wash and blow-dry….. lavar y secar

I’d like a wash and blow-dry: quiero lavar y secar

I’d like to cut my hair…..quiero cortarme el pelo

I only want a trim…..quiero cortarme las puntas, nada más

I’d like a bob (okay, this won’t apply to many male readers)…..quiero una media melena

I’d like a lot of curls (nor, possibly, will this)…..quiero muchos rizos

I want it very short…..lo quiero muy corto

I want it chin-length/shoulder-length…..lo quiero hasta la barbilla/los hombros

I want it very straight…..lo quiero muy liso

I’d like a lot of volume…..quiero mucho volume/lo quiero muy hueco

I want/don’t want layers…..quiero/no quiero capas

I want/don’t want a fringe…..quiero/no quiero un flequillo

If you want to change the colour of your hair:

I’d like to dye my hair…..quiero teñirme el pelo

Or merely brighten it up

I’d like streaks…..quiero mechas

I’d like a colour rinse…..quiero un baño de color

To prevent temporary or permanent slipups you’ll be presented with a colour chart although, since we’re on the subject, remember that blonda is not a hair tone, but a type of lace.