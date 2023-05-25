Linda Hall: Hair today

By Linda Hall • 25 May 2023 • 10:00
Image: t.max/Shutterstock.com.
I WAS debating whether to call this Unisex because as far as hair – although not necessarily gender these days – is concerned, that’s how practically all hairdressing salons announce themselves.
Yes, that’s the way it goes chaps, if you want a haircut you’ll almost certainly need to get it done in the company of your female neighbours at a peluquería. As for a shave, that will have to be a DIY job at home.
Time was when Spanish men went to a barbero for a haircut and a shave too, but when barbers do exist they are usually tucked away in a side street, with a dwindling number of clients.
Therefore much of the following will be as applicable to men as women especially the young men I see when I go for my own hairdo (peinado), who are as likely as I am to be having streaks done.
A wash and blow-dry….. lavar y secar
I’d like a wash and blow-dry: quiero lavar y secar
I’d like to cut my hair…..quiero cortarme el pelo
I only want a trim…..quiero cortarme las puntas, nada más
I’d like a bob (okay, this won’t apply to many male readers)…..quiero una media melena
I’d like a lot of curls (nor, possibly, will this)…..quiero muchos rizos
I want it very short…..lo quiero muy corto
I want it chin-length/shoulder-length…..lo quiero hasta la barbilla/los hombros
I want it very straight…..lo quiero muy liso
I’d like a lot of volume…..quiero mucho volume/lo quiero muy hueco
I want/don’t want layers…..quiero/no quiero capas
I want/don’t want a fringe…..quiero/no quiero un flequillo
If you want to change the colour of your hair:
I’d like to dye my hair…..quiero teñirme el pelo
Or merely brighten it up
I’d like streaks…..quiero mechas
I’d like a colour rinse…..quiero un baño de color
To prevent temporary or permanent slipups you’ll be presented with a colour chart although, since we’re on the subject, remember that blonda is not a hair tone, but a type of lace.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.