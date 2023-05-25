Lucky ONCE winners in Roquetas de Mar pocket €350,000

By Anna Ellis • 25 May 2023 • 17:29

ONCE seller, Antonio Francisco Perez, in Roquetas de Mar. Image: ONCE Andalusia / Facebook.

ONCE will distribute the winning funds in Roquetas de Mar where Antonio Francisco Perez sold ten coupons worth € 35,000 each for the draw on May 24.

Perez, an ONCE member and salesman since 1991, brought his luck to the doors of Mercadona supermarket on Avenida Juan Carlos I in the town of Almeria and only wishes that the fortune remains among the customers who buy from him every day.

“It’s because they are your customers,” he explained, suppressing his emotion.

“They spend their money every day with you and they tell me, ‘Antonio, it’s not my turn’, and then one day bang the reward. That’s nice. I feel a sense of joy for them. For me, I hope it’s been my people’s turn,” he says.

“When the winners come to check the coupon and the POS shows ‘Pay at an authorised centre’, I’m going to ask them what they’re going to do with all that money.”

He added: “It’s nice to see the smiles on people’s faces, they deserve that.”