Our View: Mask Shaming

By Euro Weekly News Media • 25 May 2023 • 12:16
Credit: eugenegurkov/Shutterstock.com
AS fewer people are required to wear masks in public places, so at least one Human Resources Department has come up with new advice for employers as to how best to deal with those who still want to wear a mask for a variety of reasons.
Employees are to be advised that they should be tolerant of those continuing to wear masks, as to make fun of them or comment about their decision is an example of what is now termed mask shaming!
Indeed, they go as far as to insist that anyone who needs to speak to someone who is wearing a mask should put their own mask on as a mark of respect and understanding.
Whilst it is difficult to see what anyone could gain from teasing or criticising someone who wants to continue to wear a mask, it seems surprising that HR advisors should actually go into print to require this and at least one entity requires individual staff members to confirm in writing that they will comply with the instruction.
There is no doubt that HR guidance in many areas is very useful, especially as far as bullying in the workplace is concerned but nowadays it almost seems that some of these apparent professionals are creating rules that really aren’t needed just to justify their position.
Interestingly, during times of global depression, HR advisors aren’t particularly needed as staff are generally anxious to keep their jobs or management who can’t see the point of employing them but in times of financial growth, with staff more mobile and difficult to retain, a good HR department is useful for both sides.
