Prigozhin: ‘We risk revolution’ stark warning to Russian leadership

By John Ensor • 25 May 2023 • 0:39

Unrest in the ranks. Credit: Yevgeny Progozhin/Telegram

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin launched a vitriolic attack on Russian leadership and said that unless things improve there could be another revolution.

In an interview aired today, May 24, the mercenary boss admitted that the war had actually backfired on Russia and made Ukraine stronger, writes The Independent.

Russia’s appalling battlefield results have led to further disunity between their military camps, with one side blaming the other.

In an interview with a Russian pro-war blogger, Prigozhin said: ‘So the de-Nazification of Ukraine, which we announced. We made Ukraine a nation, known to everyone around the globe.’

He went on and praised the enemy: ‘They are like Greeks at their peak, or Romans. . .We legitimised Ukraine.’

Prigozhin indicated that the war had had the opposite effect to what they intended: ‘So if they had at the start of it 500 tanks – now they have 5,000. If there were 20,000 men who were able to fight – now there are 400,000.

‘So how exactly did we militarise it? Quite the opposite. We militarised it up to the brim.’

The mercenary warlord continued: ‘I think Ukrainians today are one of the world’s strongest armies. They have high levels of organisation, training, and military intelligence.’

Mr Prigozhin put the blame squarely on the shoulders of defence minister Sergei Shoigu and chief of defence staff Valery Gerasimov.

In a chilling statement, he said: ‘Without a doubt, the death penalty will be brought back because we are in a state of war.’

‘And the guilty people will receive their punishment – as a minimum, they’ll be hanged on the Red Square.’

Emphasising the chasm between Russian elites and soldiers on the front line he went on to say, ‘this divide can end as in 1917 with a revolution.’ he said.

‘When you bury them, the rest of Russian parents who receive their kids in zinc coffins would feel that now the situation is right. If this doesn’t happen, we risk revolution.’

He concluded: ‘Today we are in a state where we can lose Russia. We must introduce martial law, we must call new waves of mobilisation, we must switch everyone to the production of weapons.

‘We must stop spending money on nothing, stop building new roads, new infrastructure facilities and work only for the war.’