SIMPLY THE BEST: World mourns sad loss of Tina Turner aged 83 Close
Trending:

Puzzle Solutions Edition 1977

By Marcos • 25 May 2023 • 10:16

Thoughtful young woman doing a cryptic crossword puzzle in a newspaper looking off to the side with a pensive expression as she tries to solve a clue

WORD SPIRAL

1 Bang; 2 Gnaw; 3 Waif; 4 Fare; 5 Earl; 6 Land; 7 Duck; 8 Kent; 9 Toil; 10 Leaf; 11 Fold; 12 Dear; 13 Road; 14 Dour; 15 Romp; 16 Purl. KARLOFF

QUICK QUIZ

1 Salisbury Plain; 2 Palindrome; 3 Two; 4 John Major; 5 A rodent; 6 Salem; 7 Siena; 8 Jericho; 9 Austria; 10 Italy.

CRYPTIC

Across: 4 Cricket; 8 Enrobe; 9 Asserts; 10 Indeed; 11 Gashes; 12 Vacation; 18 Ordnance; 20 Drivel; 21 Artful; 22 Ability; 23 Solemn; 24 Legends.
Down: 1 Believe; 2 Dry dock; 3 Absent; 5 Resigned; 6 Crease; 7 Entree; 13 Isolated; 14 Sniffed; 15 Sealing; 16 Treble; 17 Evolve; 19 Narrow.

QUICK

Across: 3 Aspic; 9 Potash; 10 Nuance; 11 Signs; 12 Iron; 15 Steers; 17 Goliath; 19 Let; 20 Yearn; 22 Casks; 24 Delay; 25 Salvo; 27 Dig; 29 Erudite; 32 Earned; 34 Snap; 35 Lodge; 37 Method; 38 Ignite; 39 Young.
Down: 1 Sprig; 2 Stool; 3 Ass; 4 Shifty; 5 Inns; 6 Custard; 7 Kneel; 8 Least; 13 Romania; 14 Nicks; 16 Regatta; 18 Heave; 21 Needs; 23 Saveloy; 26 Origin; 27 Deems; 28 Grate; 30 Infix; 31 Epees; 33 Dodo; 36 Egg.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Muchas, 4 Parar, 8 Borde, 9 Alumnos, 10 Lobster, 11 Door, 12 Aim, 14 Moon, 15 Alla, 18 Arm, 21 Only, 23 Antiguo, 25 Lombriz, 26 Ácido, 27 Wings, 28 Lozano.
Down: 1 Mobile, 2 Cerebro, 3 Aceituna, 4 Plum, 5 Ronco, 6 Rastro, 7 Garra, 13 Maltrato, 16 Lagrima, 17 Follow, 19 Marzo, 20 Cómodo, 22 Lemon, 24 Tres.

NONAGRAM

beer, berg, bred, deed, deer, dreg, dude, edge, geed, reed, rube, rude, rued, urge, brede, breed, budge, debug, edged, edger, egged, egger, grebe, greed, reded, udder, urged, bedder, begged, budged, bugged, burgee, dredge, drudge, grudge, redbud, rugged, drugged, grudged, begrudge, debugged, debugger, BEGRUDGED

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Marcos

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading