Puzzle Solutions Edition 1977

By Marcos • 25 May 2023 • 10:16

WORD SPIRAL

1 Bang; 2 Gnaw; 3 Waif; 4 Fare; 5 Earl; 6 Land; 7 Duck; 8 Kent; 9 Toil; 10 Leaf; 11 Fold; 12 Dear; 13 Road; 14 Dour; 15 Romp; 16 Purl. KARLOFF

QUICK QUIZ

1 Salisbury Plain; 2 Palindrome; 3 Two; 4 John Major; 5 A rodent; 6 Salem; 7 Siena; 8 Jericho; 9 Austria; 10 Italy.

CRYPTIC

Across: 4 Cricket; 8 Enrobe; 9 Asserts; 10 Indeed; 11 Gashes; 12 Vacation; 18 Ordnance; 20 Drivel; 21 Artful; 22 Ability; 23 Solemn; 24 Legends.

Down: 1 Believe; 2 Dry dock; 3 Absent; 5 Resigned; 6 Crease; 7 Entree; 13 Isolated; 14 Sniffed; 15 Sealing; 16 Treble; 17 Evolve; 19 Narrow.

QUICK

Across: 3 Aspic; 9 Potash; 10 Nuance; 11 Signs; 12 Iron; 15 Steers; 17 Goliath; 19 Let; 20 Yearn; 22 Casks; 24 Delay; 25 Salvo; 27 Dig; 29 Erudite; 32 Earned; 34 Snap; 35 Lodge; 37 Method; 38 Ignite; 39 Young.

Down: 1 Sprig; 2 Stool; 3 Ass; 4 Shifty; 5 Inns; 6 Custard; 7 Kneel; 8 Least; 13 Romania; 14 Nicks; 16 Regatta; 18 Heave; 21 Needs; 23 Saveloy; 26 Origin; 27 Deems; 28 Grate; 30 Infix; 31 Epees; 33 Dodo; 36 Egg.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Muchas, 4 Parar, 8 Borde, 9 Alumnos, 10 Lobster, 11 Door, 12 Aim, 14 Moon, 15 Alla, 18 Arm, 21 Only, 23 Antiguo, 25 Lombriz, 26 Ácido, 27 Wings, 28 Lozano.

Down: 1 Mobile, 2 Cerebro, 3 Aceituna, 4 Plum, 5 Ronco, 6 Rastro, 7 Garra, 13 Maltrato, 16 Lagrima, 17 Follow, 19 Marzo, 20 Cómodo, 22 Lemon, 24 Tres.

NONAGRAM

beer, berg, bred, deed, deer, dreg, dude, edge, geed, reed, rube, rude, rued, urge, brede, breed, budge, debug, edged, edger, egged, egger, grebe, greed, reded, udder, urged, bedder, begged, budged, bugged, burgee, dredge, drudge, grudge, redbud, rugged, drugged, grudged, begrudge, debugged, debugger, BEGRUDGED

