Roger Waters dons Nazi SS-a-like uniform in Germany shows

Roger Waters dons Nazi SS-a-like uniform in Germany show Credit: Originaltm Creative Commons Attribution 4.0

Outspoken former Pink Floyd singer and bassist Roger Waters began his elaborately staged concerts in an outfit resembling a Nazi SS uniform. The provocative act took place during his German shows in May 2023.

Waters, 79, also projected pictures of Anne Frank alongside controversial figures such as George Floyd and Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. Some commentators accused him of antisemitism showing holocaust victim Frank alongside Akleh, an Al Jazeera reporter often critical of Israel.

On this matter, Waters opened his show with a statement saying: “On a matter of public interest: a court in Frankfurt has ruled that I am not an antisemite. Just to be clear, I condemn antisemitism unreservedly.”

Some Jewish groups in Germany claimed that Waters is considered ‘one of the most far-reaching antisemites in the world’, attempting to cancel his shows in Germany.

Waters’ support of Palestinians in their fight against Israeli occupation has often drawn accusations of antisemitism while Waters believes he is supporting an oppressed nation, claiming to seek equal rights for people of both nations.

Israel’s representative to the UN Danny Danon said on Twitter: “At a Berlin concert @RogerWaters compared Anne Frank to Shireen Abu Akleh, a journalist shot while in an active combat zone. Waters seeks to compare Israel to the Nazis. He is disgracefully one of the biggest Jew haters of our time. And he is a worse musician than David Gilmour.

On the subject of David Gilmour, Waters has previously been involved in an online Twitter spat with him and his wife, Polly Samson which wound up with the allegation: Sadly @rogerwaters you are antisemitic to your rotten core. Also a Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching, misogynistic, sick-with-envy, megalomaniac. Enough of your nonsense.”

The accusations of being a Putin apologist stem from Waters’ claim in an address to the UN Security that: “The invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation was illegal. I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. Also, the Russian invasion of Ukraine was not unprovoked. Enough is enough. We demand change.”

Waters last year claimed in an interview in the New Musical Express (NME) that NATO’s advances towards the Russian border should take some blame for the Ukraine invasion.