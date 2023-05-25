South Wales Police issue statement after ‘conflicting’ video evidence on Ely tragedy

By John Ensor • 25 May 2023 • 1:49
One of the victims: Kyrees Sullivan.
Credit: South-Wales Police.uk
The controversial circumstances surrounding the deaths of two boys in the Ely district of Cardiff have prompted South Wales Police to issue a further statement on the investigation so far.
After yet more video evidence emerged which showed the two victims riding an electric bike and being closely followed by a police vehicle, a statement was released at 4:58 pm on Wednesday, May 24.
Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Bacon posted: ‘On Monday evening a serious road traffic collision happened in Snowden Road, Ely, which tragically claimed the lives of Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans, two friends who lived in the community of Ely.
‘Our thoughts are with the families and friends of Kyrees and Harvey and everyone affected by this terrible incident. We can only begin to imagine the grief they are experiencing at this time.’
Addressing the issue of an alleged police chase, the post continued: ‘I am aware of concerns in the local community regarding the timeline of events which culminated in the fatal collision, including CCTV footage which shows a police vehicle following a bike in Frank Road.’
The message went on to express how not all information had been available to the police at the time of the initial statement, before listing an up-to-date timeline of the events thus far.
Police reinforced their position: ‘There was no police vehicle in Snowden Road at the time of the collision and we believe there were no other vehicles involved in the incident.’
The message concluded: ‘Nothing can excuse the level of violence and disorder which followed in the community. Property was damaged and people were scared in their own homes.
‘Our focus now is to fully investigate the circumstances of the collision and the appalling scenes that followed.’
The family of Harvey Evans, 15, released the following tribute:
‘Our hearts are truly broken by the sudden death of Harvey, our much-loved son, grandson, brother, nephew, friend, and boyfriend.
‘He lived life to the full, he had a big heart and deep down he truly cared. He was a best friend to Kyrees, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family also.
‘We ask for peace within the community and request that people leave the investigation to the police so we can get the answers we so desperately need to lay Harvey to rest.
As Harvey’s mum I want to remember our son as the fun and loving son that he was and not as the media are portraying him now.’
Likewise, the family of 16-year-old Kyrees Sullivan, 16, paid their tribute:
‘Kyrees was a loving, caring handsome young man, a loving son to Belinda and Craig, little brother to Aleah and Jordan and a special uncle KyKy to Myra.
‘He was loved so much by his grandparents and aunties and uncles and his many cousins.
‘Him and Harvey along with Niall were best friends since they were young and went everywhere together, they both had so many friends and were very well liked doing many things together, having fun & laughs!!
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.