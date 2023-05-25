South Wales Police issue statement after ‘conflicting’ video evidence on Ely tragedy

By John Ensor • 25 May 2023 • 1:49

One of the victims: Kyrees Sullivan. Credit: South-Wales Police.uk

The controversial circumstances surrounding the deaths of two boys in the Ely district of Cardiff have prompted South Wales Police to issue a further statement on the investigation so far.

After yet more video evidence emerged which showed the two victims riding an electric bike and being closely followed by a police vehicle, a statement was released at 4:58 pm on Wednesday, May 24.

Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Bacon posted: ‘On Monday evening a serious road traffic collision happened in Snowden Road, Ely, which tragically claimed the lives of Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans, two friends who lived in the community of Ely.

‘Our thoughts are with the families and friends of Kyrees and Harvey and everyone affected by this terrible incident. We can only begin to imagine the grief they are experiencing at this time.’

Addressing the issue of an alleged police chase, the post continued: ‘I am aware of concerns in the local community regarding the timeline of events which culminated in the fatal collision, including CCTV footage which shows a police vehicle following a bike in Frank Road.’

The message went on to express how not all information had been available to the police at the time of the initial statement, before listing an up-to-date timeline of the events thus far.

17:59.40 CCTV shows the bike travelling towards the police vehicle in Frank Road. The bike then turns around.

18:00.52 The bike is followed by the police vehicle, which you have already seen on CCTV images. Blue lights or sirens were not illuminated.

18:01.18 Police vehicle is at New Ely Church roundabout and travels through Archer Road, Stanway Road and Howell Road.

18:02.31 Police vehicle turns onto Grand Avenue.

18:02.18-18:02.41 approximate time of the road traffic collision in Snowden Road. At the time of the collision, the police van is in Grand Avenue, half a mile away from Snowden Road.

18:06.59 The police vehicle is on Cowbridge Road West when it receives information about a road traffic collision, illuminates blue lights and makes its way to the collision scene.

Police reinforced their position: ‘There was no police vehicle in Snowden Road at the time of the collision and we believe there were no other vehicles involved in the incident.’

The message concluded: ‘Nothing can excuse the level of violence and disorder which followed in the community. Property was damaged and people were scared in their own homes.

‘Our focus now is to fully investigate the circumstances of the collision and the appalling scenes that followed.’

The family of Harvey Evans, 15, released the following tribute:

‘Our hearts are truly broken by the sudden death of Harvey, our much-loved son, grandson, brother, nephew, friend, and boyfriend.

‘He lived life to the full, he had a big heart and deep down he truly cared. He was a best friend to Kyrees, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family also.

‘We ask for peace within the community and request that people leave the investigation to the police so we can get the answers we so desperately need to lay Harvey to rest.

As Harvey’s mum I want to remember our son as the fun and loving son that he was and not as the media are portraying him now.’

Likewise, the family of 16-year-old Kyrees Sullivan, 16, paid their tribute:

‘Kyrees was a loving, caring handsome young man, a loving son to Belinda and Craig, little brother to Aleah and Jordan and a special uncle KyKy to Myra.

‘He was loved so much by his grandparents and aunties and uncles and his many cousins.

‘Him and Harvey along with Niall were best friends since they were young and went everywhere together, they both had so many friends and were very well liked doing many things together, having fun & laughs!!