Talgo confirms date on which its 360 km/h Avril trains will be available to Renfe in Spain

By Chris King • 25 May 2023 • 19:28

Image of Talgo high-speed train. Credit: Talgo

As announced in a statement this Thursday, May 25, Talgo will make the first units of its very high-speed Avril train available to Renfe and ready for commercial operation in November.

The November target date will be reached provided that the other actors participating in this process comply with the deadlines that they have provided to Talgo to achieve the said objective and by virtue of which Talgo proposes this date.

Thalgo intends to stagger the commissioning of the 30 trains that will make up Renfe’s 106 Series. This was confirmed by the management of Talgo to Renfe in the meeting they held yesterday, Wednesday 24.

By definition, the homologation process for any train is complex, but in the case of new technologies such as those equipped with the Talgo Avril, homologation is a challenge for all those involved in the process.

This is a completely new train, technically speaking, and capable of travelling at up to 360 km/h on any gauge. The company pointed out that this unprecedented fact in the world of trains means that its certification must be especially exhaustive.

Talgo Avril is the company’s most advanced very high-speed train. It is tipped to become a quality benchmark in the very high-speed rail segment in Spain.

Thanks to their high capacity and light overall weight, Avril trains minimise energy consumption and multiply efficiency. That allows them to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and further enhance the train’s position as the most sustainable mode of transport.

One of the outstanding characteristics of this state-of-the-art train is that its composition of 12 passenger cars and 200 metres in length are located on a single floor and at the same height as the platform.

That allows passengers to access the train and move around throughout its interior without the need for steps or ramps.

This is a unique Talgo capacity that not only facilitates access for people with reduced mobility but also offers an easy journey for all passengers, from parents with baby carriages to travellers with bulky luggage or bicycles.

Talgo Avril is part of a highly flexible technological platform that allows each delivery to be adapted to the increasingly complex needs of the European rail market.

As a result, different blocks can be incorporated, depending on their internal commercial configuration, their ability to change track gauge (Iberian and international), and also allows their equipment to be operated north of the Pyrenees.

Thanks to these capacities, they can be used in practically the entire Iberian railway network electrified with catenary. In the case of international relations between Spain and France, it brings destinations to which the new high-performance rail network has not yet been extended even closer.

Talgo Avril holds the world speed record in Iberian gauge at 360 km/h. This remarkable speed was reached on September 7, 2022, on the Ourense-Santiago de Compostela high-speed line, in Galicia.

The interoperability of Talgo trains is one of its most distinctive features, and this has allowed the company to score new contracts in recent years to supply, among others, 79 ICE L (Intercity-Express Low-Floor) trains to Deutsche Bahn.

It also provided conventional day and night trains to ENR (Egyptian National Railways) that will be used in the Egyptian trunk network, and to the Danish DSB, to link Copenhagen (Denmark) with the German port of Hamburg, helping to decarbonise the Danish rail network.