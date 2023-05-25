Tata’s electric car battery plum looks certain to go to Bridgwater (Somerset)

By Linda Hall • 25 May 2023 • 11:00
BRIDGWATER: Practically confirmed as site of Tata’s new electric car battery factory
Photo credit: visitbridgwater.co.uk
INDIAN carmaker Tata has apparently chosen the UK and not Spain for a multi-billion-pound electric car battery plant.
According to reports by the BBC, the owner of Jaguar-Land Rover will build its new factory in Bridgwater (Somerset) near to the M5.
Tata’s chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran is due to fly to London within days where he will meet the UK prime minister Rishi Sunak. Although the deal has yet to be signed, proceedings have progressed from negotiations to drafts and outlining how the project is to be presented, sources close to the initiative said.
The plant will be the most significant investment in UK car manufacturing since Nissan came to Britain in the 1980s, industry insiders said, and will create up to 9,000 new jobs.
Money was not mentioned, but while the government has not confirmed subsidies of around £500 million (€576.8 million), “hundreds of millions of pounds” will be involved, the BBC said.
Tata has important UK steel interests which include its Port Talbot plant in South Wales and the government will offer approximately £300 million (€346.1 million) to subsidise, upgrade, and decarbonise operations there.
The two investments will not be announced simultaneously but are linked, government sources confirmed.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.