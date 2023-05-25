Tata’s electric car battery plum looks certain to go to Bridgwater (Somerset)

By Linda Hall • 25 May 2023 • 11:00

BRIDGWATER: Practically confirmed as site of Tata’s new electric car battery factory Photo credit: visitbridgwater.co.uk

INDIAN carmaker Tata has apparently chosen the UK and not Spain for a multi-billion-pound electric car battery plant.

According to reports by the BBC, the owner of Jaguar-Land Rover will build its new factory in Bridgwater (Somerset) near to the M5.

Tata’s chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran is due to fly to London within days where he will meet the UK prime minister Rishi Sunak. Although the deal has yet to be signed, proceedings have progressed from negotiations to drafts and outlining how the project is to be presented, sources close to the initiative said.

The plant will be the most significant investment in UK car manufacturing since Nissan came to Britain in the 1980s, industry insiders said, and will create up to 9,000 new jobs.

Money was not mentioned, but while the government has not confirmed subsidies of around £500 million (€576.8 million), “hundreds of millions of pounds” will be involved, the BBC said.

Tata has important UK steel interests which include its Port Talbot plant in South Wales and the government will offer approximately £300 million (€346.1 million) to subsidise, upgrade, and decarbonise operations there.

The two investments will not be announced simultaneously but are linked, government sources confirmed.