Tragedy at Yorkshire nature reserve leaves two young people drowned and four rescued

By Chris King • 25 May 2023 • 15:30

Image of sunlight on water. Credit: Dmitry Makeev/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

A tragic incident at a nature reserve in East Yorkshire resulted in the death of two young people from drowning.

The incident occurred last night, Wednesday, May 24, at the High Eske Nature Reserve in the village of Tickton. Emergency teams responded after being alerted to a group of young people seen entering the body of water.

Another four individuals were rescued from the water after Humberside Fire & Rescue Service deployed divers equipped with boats as part of a search operation.

‘Last night, Emergency Services attended an incident at High Eske Nature Reserve, Tickton, despite the very best efforts of the Emergency services on the scene, tragically the incident resulted in two young people losing their lives’, a spokesperson for the Fire Brigade told dailymail.co.uk.

They added: ‘A further four members of the public were rescued from the reserve by Humberside Fire and Rescue Service using a boat and Humberside Police deployed diving teams’.

No information has been released yet regarding the identities of the deceased. A cordon has been established around the location as the police continue their investigation into the awful accident.

With warmer weather forecast for Britain, members of the public have been warned by the emergency services to be aware of the dangers posed by entering expanses of water such as ponds and lakes.

Another drowning occurred in West Yorkshire last night. The body of a 16-year-old boy was recovered from the River Calder in Castleford.