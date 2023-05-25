Tragedy at Yorkshire nature reserve leaves two young people drowned and four rescued

By Chris King • 25 May 2023 • 15:30
Image of sunlight on water.
Credit: Dmitry Makeev/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0
A tragic incident at a nature reserve in East Yorkshire resulted in the death of two young people from drowning.
The incident occurred last night, Wednesday, May 24, at the High Eske Nature Reserve in the village of Tickton. Emergency teams responded after being alerted to a group of young people seen entering the body of water.
Another four individuals were rescued from the water after Humberside Fire & Rescue Service deployed divers equipped with boats as part of a search operation.
‘Last night, Emergency Services attended an incident at High Eske Nature Reserve, Tickton, despite the very best efforts of the Emergency services on the scene, tragically the incident resulted in two young people losing their lives’, a spokesperson for the Fire Brigade told dailymail.co.uk.
They added: ‘A further four members of the public were rescued from the reserve by Humberside Fire and Rescue Service using a boat and Humberside Police deployed diving teams’.
No information has been released yet regarding the identities of the deceased. A cordon has been established around the location as the police continue their investigation into the awful accident.
With warmer weather forecast for Britain, members of the public have been warned by the emergency services to be aware of the dangers posed by entering expanses of water such as ponds and lakes.
Another drowning occurred in West Yorkshire last night. The body of a 16-year-old boy was recovered from the River Calder in Castleford.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.