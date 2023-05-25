Zelensky gave green light to start counter-offensive

By John Ensor • 25 May 2023 • 13:05
Zelensky's advisor says fight back has started.
Credit: Dmytro Larin / Shutterstock.com
In an interview with Italian press, an advisor to President Zelensky said the much-anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive has already begun.
This morning, Thursday, May 25, one of Kyiv’s advisors, Mikhail Podolyak, told Rai1, that the counter-offensive actually started a few days ago, as reported by TASS.
He said in part: ‘The counter-offensive has continued for several days now; this war stretches for 1,500 kilometres along the border, but certain operations have already begun.’
Referring to the supply of Western arms, Podolyak reiterated that Ukraine does not intend to use such weapons on Russian territory but only on territory that it considers its own.
He also mentioned the promise of F-16 fighter jets to counter-offensive and maintained that they were essential if Ukraine were to ‘close the airspace,’ or create a so-called no-fly zone.
Although the Ukrainian fightback would not be something that would be announced beforehand, there has been much media speculation about when exactly the Ukrainian counter-offensive would begin.
‘This is not a “single event” that will begin at a specific hour of a specific day with a solemn cutting of the red ribbon,’ said Mr Podolyak before adding that the recent reports of the destruction of Russian supplies and logistics were also part of the new attack.
In a presumptuous allegation, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said that such forthright Western media attention about an impending Ukrainian counterattack more or less confirmed the direct involvement of these countries in the conflict.
