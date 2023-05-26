11-year-old boy fighting for life after being hit by police van in Lancashire

By John Ensor • 26 May 2023 • 12:09

Boy critical after police collision. Credit: Stephen Barnes Shutterstock.com

A young boy was struck by a police vehicle last night which has left him hospitalised in a ‘critical’ condition.

At around 8.30 pm on Thursday, May 25, a police van was responding to an emergency call when it collided with an unnamed 11-year-old boy, in Lancaster, according to Lancashire Constabulary.

Reports indicate that the boy was crossing Owen Road, Lancaster, when the police vehicle struck him, reportedly sounding its siren and displaying blue warning lights at the time.

The victim was taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary where he remains in a critical condition.

Lancashire Police released a statement last night: ‘A police vehicle, attending an emergency call, has been involved in a collision with a child who was crossing the road just before 8:30 pm.

‘The incident happened tonight (May 25) on Owen Road, Lancaster.

‘The child has been taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary, where his condition is described as critical. Our thoughts are with the child’s loved ones at this time.

‘An investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances that led to the collision. We have voluntarily referred this matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), as is standard with an incident of this nature.

‘A road closure is in place and will remain in place for some time.’

This was followed on Friday, May 26, up by a statement from the IOPC: ‘The IOPC has declared an independent investigation into the circumstances leading up to a road traffic collision with a child on Owen Road, Lancaster, at around 8.30 pm on 25 May.

‘We understand that a marked police vehicle, with its lights and sirens on, was in a collision with an 11-year-old boy.

‘He has been taken to hospital and our thoughts are with him and his family.

‘We were notified by the force shortly after the collision and declared an investigation at 10.37 pm. IOPC investigators are heading to the scene and the police post incident procedure to begin gathering information.

Our investigation is at an early stage.’