By Anna Ellis • 26 May 2023 • 9:54

Alicante begins installing 15 cyber-kiosks to speed things up for citizens. Image: Alicante City Council.

Alicante began the installation of the fifteen new cyber-kiosks on May 25.

The kiosks can carry out municipal formalities such as obtaining certificates, appointment requests, payment of taxes or submitting instances, among other services.

This is one of Alicante’s Smart City agendas to bring e-government closer to citizens and reduce the so-called digital divide.

Automated administrative action not only facilitates the preparation of certificates, which do not require the handwritten signature of an official, but also speeds up the sending of certificates by post when this option is chosen by the citizen through the kiosk.

The Councillor for New Technologies, Antonio Peral, confirmed that this procedure has all the security guarantees necessary.

He said: “The municipal census certificates issued by the automated administrative process are stored in the municipal electronic archive. The computer applications guarantee control of the date of issue and identification of the body responsible for the procedure.”

“The unequivocal relationship between the document and the digital signature cannot be modified through the electronic archive services, thus guaranteeing its security. Furthermore, the traceability of any modification of the document is guaranteed.”