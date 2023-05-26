An expensive sweet tooth

By Glenn Wickman • 26 May 2023 • 16:24

An ensaimada. Image by Wikimedia Commons

BAKERS and fliers are up in arms about the obligation enforced by airlines operating at Mallorca airport to pay extra to carry the famous local ensaimada sweet pastries on board.

Most travellers to the island, especially from other parts of Spain but also from elsewhere, make the most of their trip to purchase the traditional cake to take back home with them.

But increasing numbers of fliers are complaining that several airlines are demanding that they are paid for as if they were an extra piece of luggage – sometimes up to €45.

However, this reportedly only affects ensaimadas purchased outside the airport and not those bought in the duty-free shops, which manufacturers say places them at a disadvantage as increasing numbers of travellers are waiting to buy them at Son Sant Joan.

Airport managing body Aena has stated that “it is the policy of each airline whether they are considered extra carry-on baggage or not”, which has led the Bakers and Confectioners Association to call on the regional government and the Island Council of Mallorca to step in and protect the traditional product by not leaving the decision up to the companies.

Spokespeople for the sector report that customers regularly ask them whether they will be able to take the ensaimadas on board with no extra cost and that they need clear information on the issue from the authorities.