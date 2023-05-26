By David Laycock • 26 May 2023 • 23:05

Cardiff streets filled in vigil for teens killed in e-bike crash Credit: Neil McEvoy on Facebook

Today, May 26, the streets of Ely, Cardiff were filled with hundreds of mourners in a vigil for the two teenage boys, Harvey Evans and Kyrees Sullivan, who crashed their e-bike and died as a police van pursued them.

The two best friends were seen on CCTV footage, riding a shared e-bike at high speed through the streets of Ely with a police van in pursuit. The footage emerged after South Wales Police originally denied the chase ever happened.

Sky News reported on Twitter that: “Hundreds of mourners have gathered to remember two teenage boys killed in an e-bike crash in the Ely area of Cardiff.”

Riots had broken out in the streets of Ely after the deaths of the two young men, with protesters tussling with police and damaging property including torching vehicles. Locals blamed the police but their accusations were originally branded as ‘online rumours’.

It wasn’t until this footage appeared, here posted by Truthseeker on Twitter, that the police were forced to apologise and refer themselves to the watchdog. Truthseeker said:

Police face watchdog probe as CCTV emerges ‘showing officers in van following boys on e-bike minutes before fatal crash that sparked Cardiff riots’ – after cops disputed claims that ‘chase‘ was to blame for the death of two teenagers

The streets were this time though filled with balloons and well-wishers, with Harvey’s uncle, in reference to the previous riots saying, this was the ‘true Ely’.

Many donned t-shirts with pictures of the two boys and shed a tear as a moment of silence was held and the balloons were released in memory of the victims of the fatal crash.

The two boys were, unfortunately, riding without helmets when the incident occurred and the circumstances around how they become involved in the deadly chase, are yet to be revealed.

Police investigations continue into what happened that day, with police also turning a critical eye to their own actions in the hope of establishing exactly what went wrong on Monday, May 22 in Ely, Wales.