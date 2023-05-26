Celine Dion cancels ALL world tour dates amid health concerns

By Chris King • 26 May 2023 • 15:44

Legendary Canadian singing star Celine Dion announced this Friday, May 26, that she was cancelling all the remaining dates on her scheduled world tour.

The 54-year-old superstar revealed last December that she was cancelling her European tour after being diagnosed with Stiff Persons Syndrome, a rare and incurable neurological disease.

At the time, she explained on Instagram: “I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through…It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February”.

Sufferers of this condition are eventually left unable to talk or walk, with their bodies turning into a ‘human statue’. The muscles go into uncontrollable spasms which leave the body locked into a rigid position.

Her current health condition has apparently deteriorated which prevents the star from appearing on stage.

Before the advent of the pandemic, the songstress had completed more than 50 dates scheduled for the North American leg of her Courage World Tour.

“I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again… and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything until I’m really ready to be back on stage… I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!” – Celine xx…”, read a message on her Twitter today @celinedion.

A statement was also attached to the post, listing the tour dates and locations and telling fans how to claim a refund on their tickets.