Elche offers free trips to Valencia’s City of Arts and Sciences

By Anna Ellis • 26 May 2023 • 13:46
Elche’s free trips for senior citizens to Valencia’s City of Arts and Sciences will resume on September 14.
The Councillor for Seniors’ Policies, Puri Vives, has announced that there are already dates for free visits for senior citizens to the City of Arts and Sciences.
The new dates for visits to Valencia are September 14, October 17, November 15 and December 14.
Those interested must be 60 years of age or older, be registered in Elche and fill in a simple online questionnaire, which can be found on the website www.elche.es/mayores.
For those who find it difficult to complete the online questionnaire, they can go to OMAC Digital, located in the Social Centre of San Anton, C/ Francisco Perez Campillo-nº22 where they will help you to register so that no elderly person misses out on this visit due to the digital divide.
The city buses that stop at the door are Line E, K1 and K2.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
